Singapore says not ruling out holding election during coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • Singapore
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:54 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:54 IST
Singapore's government said on Wednesday it was not ruling out holding a general election during the coronavirus outbreak in the city-state, saying strong leadership was needed in a crisis. Singapore, which must hold a ballot by early 2021, revised its electoral boundaries earlier this month, in a move typically seen as a precursor to calling a vote. Some opposition parties have urged against an election due to health risks.

Responding to a question in parliament, senior minister Teo Chee Hean said "the present situation is not ideal" but added that because the outbreak could go on for some time, the country could go for early elections. "When you are sailing into a storm, you want to be certain who your captain is and that he will not change halfway."

