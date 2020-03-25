Hanoi to close all non-essential services to curb coronavirus spread

All unnecessary services in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have been ordered to shut down as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the city's ruling body said on Wednesday.

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organise events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings, the Hanoi People's Committee said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.