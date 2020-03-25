Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 patients in Maha return home to warm welcome

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:55 IST
First COVID-19 patients in Maha return home to warm welcome

A Pune-based couple, the first COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, received a warm welcome from their housing society members when they arrived in the premises on Wednesday afternoon after being discharged from hospital following recovery. Residents of the housing society, located on Sinhgad Road, came out in their balconies and clapped and clanged their utensils to greet the 51-year-old man and his 43-year- old wife.

The couple was discharged from Naidu Hospital on Wednesday after they tested negative twice for the coronavirus infection following the completion of 14 days of the isolation period. They were overwhelmed by the warm welcome from their housing society members.

"When the ambulance reached the gate of our society, which has over 350 flats, the residents were already standing in their balconies. As we stepped inside the complex, people cheered, clapped and even clanged their utensils to welcome us," said the 51-year-old man. He said that since no in-person meeting was allowed, several society residents called him up to congratulate and express their support.

"Some of them had already arranged essential items at our home to ensure we do not have any problem," he said. Earlier, while getting discharged from the civic-run hospital, the couple was greeted with flowers by senior district administration officials, doctors and hospital staff who maintained a certain distance from each other.

The couple and their 23-year-old daughter were part of a 40-member tourist group that returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 1. They travelled from Mumbai to Pune in a cab. Besides the couple, their daughter and the cab driver had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the isolation period, the first test of their daughter, the cab driver and one more person from the Dubai trip tested negative on Tuesday, an official from the health department said. "Their repeat samples will be sent today and if they test negative, they will also be discharged," he said.

The couple appealed to people to follow the instructions and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. "After the discharge, we will be under home quarantine and will follow the protocol and instructions given to us by health officials," the couple said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Turn off the microwave to boost wifi, says UK's media regulator

People should avoid using the microwave at the same time as they are making video calls, watching HD videos or doing something important online because the ovens can slow wifi signals, Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday. The t...

Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail amid coronavirus outbreak

Bangladesh on Wednesday released jailed former prime minister and main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 74-year-old opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief is serving a 17-...

Aid group: Mideast lockdowns hinder humanitarian efforts

An international aid group said Wednesday that closures aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic are preventing it from reaching 300,000 people in conflict zones across the Middle East, after authorities in Libyas capital reported the f...

Cricket South Africa announces new domestic structure for 2020/21 season

Cricket South Africa CSA on Wednesday announced the new domestic playing structure for the franchise and provincial 202021 season that will see the launch of new competitions at an amateur level. The six franchises will contest the professi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020