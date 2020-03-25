TN reports five new cases of COVID-19
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 said Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister.
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 said Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister. Taking to Twitter Vijayabaskar wrote, "5 news cases of COVID19 in TN. 4 Indonesian nationals and their travel guide from Chennai test positive at Salem Medical College. Quarantined since March 22."
Earlier on Wednesday Tamil Nadu Health Minister said that a COVID-19 positive patient passed away at a hospital in Madurai. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- C Vijayabaskar
- TN
- Chennai
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
- Madurai
ALSO READ
Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea
8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN
Kourtney Kardashian reveals what it's like raising kids in public eye
Cars charred to ashes after fire breaks out in garage in Patna
Foreign Secy meets UAE ambassador, discusses new avenues for strategic partnership