UK adds estate agents and bingo halls to property tax relief plan
Britain on Wednesday expanded the one-year suspension of property tax payments by businesses to include estate agents, lettings agencies and bingo halls which, like many firms, have been forced to close in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the shutdown of a swathe of businesses, including all non-essential shops, and said the government would stop all gatherings of more than two people in public unless they live together.
