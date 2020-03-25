Left Menu
UK adds estate agents and bingo halls to property tax relief plan

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:34 IST
Britain on Wednesday expanded the one-year suspension of property tax payments by businesses to include estate agents, lettings agencies and bingo halls which, like many firms, have been forced to close in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the shutdown of a swathe of businesses, including all non-essential shops, and said the government would stop all gatherings of more than two people in public unless they live together.

