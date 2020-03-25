Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK changed its approach after ventilator demand estimate doubled, doctor says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:45 IST
UK changed its approach after ventilator demand estimate doubled, doctor says

Britain toughened its approach to the coronavirus outbreak after estimates of the number of people who would need invasive mechanical ventilation in intensive care doubled, a top epidemiologist who advised the government said on Wednesday. "The revision was basically that the proportion of patients requiring invasive ventilation, mechanical ventilation, which is only done on a critical care unit, roughly doubled," Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told a British parliamentary committee.

Intensive care estimates were initially too optimistic so were revised, Ferguson said, after a variety of research including an analysis of the outbreak in Italy. Ferguson led a study that helped convince the British government to impose more stringent measures to contain COVID-19, painting a worst case picture of hundreds of thousands of deaths and a health service overwhelmed with severely sick patients.

"Since we did that initial analysis, the NHS have refined their ICU surge capacity estimates, those have more than doubled," he said. "This current strategy being adopted now, we think in some areas of the country ICUs will get very close to capacity but it won't be breached at the national level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark charges Norwegian citizen over alleged Iranian assassination plot -prosecutor

Denmarks state prosecutor said on Wednesday it had charged a Norwegian citizen with assisting an Iranian intelligence service plan an assassination on Danish soil.The Norwegian, who has Iranian heritage, was arrested in October 2018 over a ...

Virus lockdown makes big dent in Paris air pollution: report

Frances stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus outbreak have produced a 20 to 30 percent decline in overall air pollution levels in Paris, according to a report from the regions air quality monitoring agency. The lockdown has taken c...

Norway's banks should not be allowed to pay dividends for now, regulator says

Norwegian banks and insurers should not be allowed to pay dividends for now given the grave consequences they face from the coronavirus outbreak, Norways Financial Supervisory Authority proposed to the finance ministry on Wednesday. Banks c...

Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus

Iran may face a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, as some Iranians ignored guidance issued by health officials to contain the spread of the disease in the country.Unfortunately some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020