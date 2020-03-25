Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more test positive for coronavirus in C'garh; tally now 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:26 IST
Two more test positive for coronavirus in C'garh; tally now 3

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to three in the state, officials said. One of them was reported from the state capital Raipur and the other from Rajnandgaon district.

"The secretary of the health department has informed that two more persons have tested positive for the virus in the state," an official statement issued here said. Of the two, one was detected in Rajnandgaon district, and the other in Raipur, he said.

All necessary arrangements are being made for their treatment, the release said. A 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. It was detected last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD ministry offices to remain closed for three-weeks, CBSE to work out revised exam schedule

The Human Resource Ministry has said that all its offices, autonomous institutions and subordinate offices will remain closed for three weeks in accordance with the communication of Home Ministry regarding lockdown in the wake of the threat...

Mamata demands Rs 1,500 cr package from Centre to tackle

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought a Rs 1,500 crore package from the Centre to support the state governments efforts to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to reporters through video-conference from the ...

ANALYSIS-A falling yen may not be the economic cure Japan seeks

The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may finally lift the curse of the safe-haven yen for Japan but policymakers fear fiscal laxity could lead to a currency free-fall eventually, undermining efforts to cushion the economy from the pand...

RSS starts distributing food kits to daily wage workers in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has started distributing food kits to daily wage workers in the city to help them during the 21-day lockdown period imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakThe kit contains five kg of rice, one kg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020