Johnson says UK doing everything it can to help aviation industry

The British government has not washed its hands of any sector and is doing everything it can to help the aviation industry through the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Asked about aviation, which has been hard-hit by curbs in travel due to the spread of coronavirus, Johnson told parliament: "We have certainly not washed our hands of any sector of UK business or industry. We are in regular contact with the aviation sector, doing everything we can to help."

"There are contacts going on as we speak," he added.

