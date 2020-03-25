Left Menu
Gauteng Premier announces plans to stop spread of COVID-19

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Premier Makhura said the province had adopted a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach that will proactively involve significant actors within the province to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Department of Health is procuring 10 000 test kits over and above what the NICD is already providing to better prepare, should the pandemic persist. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengProvince)

The Gauteng Provincial Government, led by Premier David Makhura, has announced wide-ranging plans and interventions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

These plans include the establishment of multi-sectoral coordination at both Provincial and District levels for COVID-19 preparedness and response; and strengthening capacity to undertake surveillance for COVID-19 at Provincial and District levels, including the training of 259 contact tracers.

"Following the declaration of the national disaster, on Monday, 16 March 2020, we convened a special meeting of the Executive Council – with mayors from Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand and Sedibeng municipalities in attendance - to discuss a comprehensive response by the province including how we will enforce all measures announced by the President," said Makhura.

The following constitutes elements of the implementation plan for Gauteng in enforcing the measures as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa:

Enhancing the capacity of emergency medical services to respond to reported cases;

Establishing and maintaining screening capacity at key points of entry;

Continuously informing the public on the public health risks of coronavirus;

Establishing a war room that will do routine monitoring, evaluation, and surveillance using multiple approaches, systems, and technologies; and

Refurbishment of Carletonville Hospital.

All hospitals in the province have been directed to create isolation areas for suspected and probable COVID-19 cases, in line with the district management approach.

He said 9000 community healthcare workers will be trained as contact tracers, who are currently doing tracing of patients with TB and HIV/AIDS.

The Department of Health is procuring 10 000 test kits over and above what the NICD is already providing to better prepare, should the pandemic persist.

"We also urge residents to utilize online platforms to transact with the government, including for the payment of services. A task team on Labor-led by MEC Mamabolo, Director General, Ms. Phindile Baleni and labor representative has met and engaged Labour on the DPSA Circular with regards to public service," said Makhura.

Gauteng province has three COVID-19 designated hospitals – Charlotte Maxeke Academic, Steve Biko Academic as well as Tembisa Tertiary – for appropriate treatment of confirmed cases.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

