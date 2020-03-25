CVS moves to prevent stockpiling of malaria drug amid coronavirus
CVS Health said on Wednesday its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) unit was laying out measures to prevent the stockpiling of malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.
The company said it was also setting up limits on the use of azithromycin, a protease inhibitor and albuterol inhalers so that its PBM members with chronic conditions would be able to use the drugs, which have seen a surge in demand.
