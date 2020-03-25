Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Britain's gig economy workers, coronavirus means tough choices

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:10 IST
For Britain's gig economy workers, coronavirus means tough choices

Melissa Preston has a choice: go to work for the money to pay her rent or stay at home to keep her family safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the pandemic, Preston earned around 250 pounds ($290) a week as a cleaner. Now she is worried about putting herself and her family at risk by going in and out of other people's homes. Like some 5 million Britons, she is self-employed, so does not get sick pay. Government benefits alone would not be enough to pay the 800 pounds monthly rent for her house in Northampton, central England, where she lives with her two daughters.

"It's a choice between: do I go and put myself at risk and then bring that in to my children? ... Or do I just, you know, bite the bullet?" Preston, who is 42, told Reuters. She has bought protective clothing and even goggles to wear while she cleans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would set out in the next couple of days what support it would be giving self-employed workers, after facing criticism for not including them in billions of pounds worth of measures taken so far to help businesses and protect wages. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday the government was working on measures to help self-employed people but acknowledged it was difficult to do so fairly because not all of them are losing money.

So far, the only measure the government has announced to help self-employed workers has been to increase Universal Credit by nearly 20 pounds extra per week. The worst public health crisis since the 1918 flu pandemic has shut down countries and led financial markets to crash, bringing losses for businesses and investors. But it has left millions of poor people around the world particularly exposed.

According to a report by the Resolution Foundation think-tank, while 31% of people in finance, insurance and business are able to work from home, fewer than one in ten in the bottom half of the earnings table can. Johnson has promised statutory sick pay of 94.25 pounds a week to be available from the first day of illness instead of four days.

But this makes no provision for the nearly seven million workers who do not qualify for statutory sick pay because they are self-employed or don't meet the earnings threshold of 118 pounds per week. "Government advice is to tell people to look after their own health ... they can't brush over the fact that they've left millions of people actually unprotected financially," said Joshua Nokes, a pizza delivery driver from Daventry.

When he developed a cough on Sunday he started self-isolating and is now waiting to find out if he'll receive sick pay, which would see his income reduced by 75%. In the last few days, Melissa has spent hours calling government phone numbers and looking online for answers. She watches the government's daily news conferences on TV to see if any measures to help people like her will be announced.

"I've been watching that every day. I'm glued to it ... watching it, just sort of waiting."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ailing Bulls appoint World Cup winner White  

South African Super Rugby side the Bulls have appointed Word Cup winner Jake White as their new Director of Rugby, the team announced on Wednesday. White replaces Alan Zondagh after the latter resigned in the wake of a poor start to the sea...

Four killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing: police

At least four people were killed and seven others wounded on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop near a security checkpoint in Somalias capital, police said. The bomber, believed to be from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-S...

Shreyas Iyer urges countrymen to stay at home, be proactive

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday urged the people to stay at home and be proactive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone out there, we are fighting against something which has affected the whole country. Our government, ...

All DGs directed to identify critical services remain available to public

All Directors-General DGs and Heads of Departments HODs have been directed to identify the minimum critical and essential services that must remain available to the public.This as South Africa prepares for its first government-ordered lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020