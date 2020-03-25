Left Menu
10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, number rises to 51

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:31 IST
Ten new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the total number of the affected persons by the deadly virus in the state to 51, the health department said. "Till date 51 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes one death and 3 discharged," the department said in a bulletin.

It said 47 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable. Of the 51 cases detected and confirmed in the state so far, six are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in airports and being treated in Karnataka, the department said.

Among the newly confirmed positive cases are a 63-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife, who are residents of the city, and had a history of travel to South America -Brazil and Argentina. The cases also include two 26-year-old men, who are residents of the city, and had a history of travel to Spain and arrived to Bengaluru via Dubai. Others are a 63-year-old woman and her 69-year-old husband, who are residents of Bengaluru, with a history of travel to Athens and London, and nine and seven years' old daughters of a patient who earlier tested positive and is under treatment, as per the bulletin.

A 34-year-old man, a resident of Udupi, who returned from Dubai, and a 37-year old woman, a resident of Chitradurga, with a history of travel to Guyana and arrived to Bengaluru via Delhi (currently under treatment in Davangere) are the other cases, it said. The health department said contact tracing has been initiated for all the cases.

Among the 51 positive cases in the state, 32 were reported from Bengaluru, five from Dakshina Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai and Chikkaballapura, two each from Mysuru and Uttara Kannada, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, Davangere and Udupi. All the three discharged patients are from Bengaluru. One death was reported in Kalaburgari earlier this month, which was the country's first COVID-19 related death.

