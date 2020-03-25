Merkel's second coronavirus test came back negative- spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for coronavirus for a second time and will undergo another test at the beginning of next week, a government spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination from a doctor on Friday who was later found to have the virus.

"The chancellor continues to work from home quarantine," the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

