Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin offers week-long holiday for Russians in social package to combat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:50 IST
Putin offers week-long holiday for Russians in social package to combat coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed various unconventional emergency social measures to support families and businesses amid the global coronavirus outbreak, such as a week-long holiday for workers and higher taxes on dividends.

During a televised address to the nation, Putin sought to reassure Russian citizens and markets that the government would use all of its available force to stave off economic collapse. Russia has reported 658 cases of coronavirus, with Wednesday seeing its sharpest increase in new cases, and says nobody has died. But the economy has been hit by prolonged uncertainty over coronavirus and tumbling oil prices, which has seen the rouble fall to four-year lows.

Putin's announcement that next week, beginning on March 30, would be an extended holiday for workers, with the exception of key business like pharmacies, banks and supermarkets, was an unconventional step. Some other countries have preferred locking down cities, with people only allowed out for food and medicine. "Russia's economy, like that of other countries, is under strong negative pressure because of the consequences of the epidemic," Putin said.

"It is now crucial to prevent the threat of the disease spreading rapidly. Therefore I declare next week a non-working week with pay." Alongside this measure, Putin said unemployment benefits should be lifted to mirror the minimum wage, at 12,130 roubles ($153) a month, specifically mentioning the need to support young people, a group of voters he has traditionally found harder to win over at elections.

He suggested increasing child benefits by an extra 5,000 roubles a month for all children under the age of three and also proposed a six-month moratorium on tax payments for small and medium-sized businesses. To combat capital outflows, Putin said all interest and dividend payments that leave Russia should be subject to 15% tax, up from the current level of 2%.

"If foreign partners do not accept our suggestion, then Russia will unilaterally withdraw from these agreements," he said. Furthermore, Putin said Russia would tax interest payments on deposits of more than 1 million roubles, a measure he said should help allocate additional funds to fight the economic impact of coronavirus.

Putin did not mention how much his new measures would cost the budget, which is expected to see a 3 trillion rouble shortfall this year from the weak commodity prices only. Russia has already tapped its rainy day fund, the National Wealth Fund (NWF), for emergency support of the rouble and some other sectors. As of March 1, the NWF held 8.2 trillion roubles, or 7.3% of the gross domestic product. ($1 = 79.24 roubles) (Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Elena Fabrichnaya and Polina Ivanova, Editing by Katya Golubkova and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

MCI BoG issues guidelines, advises telemedicine practice to prevent transmission of infectious diseases

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a board vested with the powers of the Medical Council of India on Wednesday advised medical practitioners to use telemedicine while providing healthcare saying it can prevent transmission of infectious disease...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound further as markets await $2 trln U.S. stimulus boost

The dollar and global equity markets marched higher on Wednesday and were poised for a second day of gains following a coronavirus-induced selloff, though investors remained concerned about the pandemics economic impact.Hopes that an incomi...

US condemns in 'strongest possible terms' attack on Afghan gurdwara

The US on Wednesday condemned in the strongest possible terms the horrific ISIS-claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community center in Kabul in which at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured. The statement of the Acting...

Manipur COVID-19 patient recovering very fast, says doctor

The 23-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur is recovering very fast, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area in Imphal West district, had recently ret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020