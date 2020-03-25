Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss government, central bank toss cash at coronavirus-hit companies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:42 IST
Swiss government, central bank toss cash at coronavirus-hit companies

The Swiss government and central bank will begin pouring money from Thursday into a slowing economy to prevent it from crumbling under the weight of the coronavirus epidemic. Switzerland, where 103 people have died of the virus and 9,765 are infected, also tightened entry restrictions from neighbouring countries in the Schengen free-movement area as it sought to tame the epidemic.

Daniel Koch, head of infectious diseases at the federal health agency, told a media briefing it was too early to say whether state restrictions on gatherings were flattening the infections curve in Switzerland, which borders hard-hit Italy. Swiss authorities also introduced temporary curbs on the export of protective medical equipment to head off a shortage among medical workers. Koch said Switzerland was about to start domestic production of masks as well.

Officials opened the spigots on cash injections for companies large and small. "Our society and the Swiss economy are confronted with enormous challenges," Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told a news conference with Finance Minister Ueli Maurer.

"To combat this crisis, it is essential that companies have access to credit and the banking system has access to liquidity," the SNB said in a separate statement. The cabinet signed off on a 20-billion-Swiss-franc ($20.4 billion) emergency scheme under which companies can get state-backed, no-interest loans of up to 500,000 Swiss francs via their banks.

Companies suffering "substantial reductions in revenue" can apply for loans worth up to 10% of annual sales, to a maximum of 20 million francs. Loans larger than 500,000 francs will be 85% secured by the government and have an interest rate of 0.5%. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said 34,000 companies - with altogether 484,000 employees, or 9.5% of the Swiss workforce - had requested aid to compensate workers for shorter hours.

The SNB set up a COVID-19 refinancing facility for the unlimited supply of credit to the banking system. The interest rate is the same as the SNB's policy rate of -0.75%. Market supervisor FINMA said it welcomed the decision of all Swiss financial institutions to suspend share buybacks and called on them to be prudent with dividends. "Acting to preserve strength is not a sign of weakness," it said.

FINMA CEO Mark Branson told reporters: "It is not a ban, it is an appeal. We are asking the boards to decide who needs the money more - Swiss clients or international and institutional investors." Big banks UBS and Credit Suisse embraced the new steps.

($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by John Miller and Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Govt suspends toll collection on national highways

The government on Wednesday temporarily suspended toll collection on National Highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at a...

Evil Geniuses set sail on partnership with Navy

Evil Geniuses have embarked on an esports partnership with the U.S. Navy, fielding and training a Counter Strike Global Offensive squad of sailors called Goats Glory. A six-episode content series will follow Evil Geniuses team members and ...

Belgian shelter helps homeless cope with coronavirus lockdown

A Red Cross-run homeless shelter in an abandoned office block in Brussels is helping the citys homeless observe Belgiums lockdown to fight the coronavirus, although some on the streets are wary of confinement.As governments around the world...

TN reports 3 new COVID-19 cases: total goes up to 28

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported three fresh cases of COVID-19 which include a contact of the second positive case and a 63-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, State Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said on Wednesday night. The th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020