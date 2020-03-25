Freedom fighter Bhabani Charan Patnaik admitted to hospital

Prominent freedom fighter and former MP Bhabani Charan Patnaik was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday following cardiac problems, doctors treating him said. The 98-year-old Gandhian was shifted to the ICU of the Capital Hospital, they said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern and directed the health department to form a medical team to monitor the veteran freedom fighters health condition. Wishing a speedy recovery, the chief minister said the state government will completely bear the medical expenses.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also wished quick recovery of Patnaik. A native of Nimapara in Puri district, Patnaik was elected to the Upper House for three terms in 1961, 1966 and 1978. In 2018, he was given the Padma Shri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

