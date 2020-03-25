Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Coe warns potential dopers event delays won't shelter them

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:52 IST
Olympics-Coe warns potential dopers event delays won't shelter them

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe warned would-be dopers on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic and widespread suspension of competition will not shelter them from repercussions. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 and several other world championships needing to be rescheduled because of the crisis, athletes will face much less testing.

However Coe told Reuters in an interview that there was no chance of drug cheats slipping through the net. "In reality, of course, there isn't much in the way of competition testing because frankly we've lost most of the competitions," said Coe.

"The only advice I would give every athlete is don't play roulette with the concept that intelligent testing is going to do anything other than track you down. Some years ago we moved away from the concept that it's just about numbers. "The Athletics Integrity Unit is at the top of its game. No athlete should be seduced into thinking this is some sort of moratorium on our fight against drugs. It is not," he added.

"If they choose to step beyond the boundaries we have clearly set and the Athletic Integrity Unit and World Athletics is fearless about protecting, they will come undone." The AIU was set up by the sport's governing body in 2017 to oversee integrity issues in athletics including doping.

QUALIFYING ISSUES The question of whether athletes who had already qualified for the Olympics will have to do so again will also come under the microscope in the coming weeks, with 57% of 11,000 or so athletes set to appear in Tokyo having booked their spots.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not clarified whether these places are assured, although the Australian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday that its qualified athletes can compete in the delayed Games. "We have to be really clear that qualification will be an issue for athletes, our internal teams have looked at that," said Coe.

"Only two days ago I had 24 athletes from our Athletes Commission on a conference call with me and we discussed all sorts of things. "We discussed when was it sensible, hopefully, to resurrect our Diamond League and our continental circuit and our One-Day meets, because this is very important for them.

"They don't want to go into the winter months without some competition under their belt even though the Games have gone. "We need to make sure we do that at a time that is safe and secure and (we're) not asking athletes to go back into the world that we've just taken them out of.

"And again the cities that will be staging these events will have their own stresses and strains and we have to be respectful to municipalities, public authorities and cities that will have a lot of other things to be thinking about. "Even when the virus, we hope, has subsided there will still be resource implications. All I'm saying is that this is very complicated and qualification is a part of that and that is what our competition teams are looking that very closely."

Coe, who welcomed the decision to postpone the Olympics, said it will be difficult to reschedule all the postponed events, including the Eugene world championships, which were set for 2021. "This isn't going to happen overnight and nor should it, because it's too complicated for that to actually happen in reality," Coe added.

"We're going to have to figure out how we will get these back into our calendar without it causing a massive bottleneck... "Our sport has the added challenge of a world championship next year. I know our headquarter teams have already been in contact with the Oregon organising committee so this is the knock-on effect."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate close to passing $2 trillion in coronavirus aid, timing of vote unclear

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a 2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly. Top aides to Republican President Donald Tru...

Climate change set to make extreme heat more common - and costly

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The number of people worldwide struggling with extreme heat and humidity by the end of the century could be more than four times as many as today if planet-warming emissions co...

Reports: Bengals sign S Bell to three-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year deal with free-agent safety Vonn Bell, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Bell, 25, matched his career-high with 89 tackles and added 1.5 sacks and one interception in 13 starts for the New Or...

World Health Organization says countries need to use lock-down time to attack coronavirus

Countries which have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus need to use the time to find and attack the virus, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Asking people to stay at home and shutting down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020