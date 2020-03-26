Tony Awards for Broadway theatre postponed indefinitely, organizers say
The annual Tony Awards ceremony celebrating the best in Broadway theatre have been postponed indefinitely, organizers said on Wednesday.
The awards ceremony was due to take place in New York City on June 7. Broadway theatres were shut down two weeks ago due to the coronavirus epidemic.
