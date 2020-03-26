Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locked-down French Catholics mark holy mass via YouTube

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carquefou
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 00:56 IST
Locked-down French Catholics mark holy mass via YouTube

Coronavirus restrictions meant Catholic priest Guillaume Le Floc’h officiated at Wednesday evening's mass in front of empty pews, so to make sure his flock could celebrate the holy feast of Annunciation, he had the service livestreamed on YouTube. The virus outbreak and government restrictions on all gatherings, intended to curb the spread of the virus, have forced many people in France and around the world to innovate, including the Catholic church in Carquefou, in northwest France.

For Wednesday's mass, the only people taking part in the service in person were Le Floc'h, an IT support person whose job was to make sure the live feed did not go down, and three Catholic nuns from a nearby religious community. "They appreciate being able to connect with their priest and their usual church," the 43-year-old priest said of his parishioners viewing online, speaking to Reuters before the mass.

The Annunciation, one of the holiest dates in the Catholic calendar, marks the moment that, according to Catholic tradition, the Angel Gabriel told the Virgin Mary she was expecting a child. Le Floc'h, in a prayer at the start of Wednesday's mass, made reference to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed some 1,100 people in France to date, with 22,300 people infected.

"We think of all the sick, the carers, and the people who are in isolation," said the priest. "Amen." The livestream of the service featured a fixed shot of the church altar, with its 15th century Notre Dame de la Blanche, a wooden statue of the Virgin Mary. The livestream peaked at 175 views, according to YouTube data.

The live feed was advertised in advance on the parish's Facebook page. Parishioners were given the option of downloading the order of service and the hymn sheet for the mass. Believers across France, now 9 days into a nationwide lockdown, marked the Annunciation in unfamiliar ways this year.

The Catholic church hierarchy encouraged believers to place candles in their windows at 19:30 (1830 GMT), the same time church bells rang to mark the holy day. "This common gesture will mark our coming together in thought and prayer for those who have died, for those who are sick and the people close to them, for the carers and all those who make life in our country possible," the church said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

'Delivering coffins non-stop': coronavirus stalks a Paris nursing home

Outside a Paris retirement home on Wednesday, a director rushed out and told the man delivering a coffin to use a side entrance, away from prying eyes. The coffin, one of three brought the same morning, came hours after officials said 13 el...

War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

Shattered by decades of war, Somalia can finally look forward to rebuilding normal economic ties with the world after the IMF and World Bank announced it had taken the necessary steps to see most of its 5.2 billion of external debt forgiven...

Soccer-Union Berlin players agree to go without wages

The players at Union Berlin have agreed to go without their wages after the Bundesliga club said that the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic had left it in an extraordinary and difficult situation. Like football around the world, t...

Rugby-RFU to provide relief package for clubs hit by coronavirus

The Rugby Football Union RFU will provide a 7 million-pound 8.3 million relief package to community clubs in England during the coronavirus pandemic, the bodys chief executive officer Bill Sweeney said on Wednesday. The RFU and Wales govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020