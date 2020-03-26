3 new COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday informed about three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The minister said that among the three -- an 18-yr-old male is a 'contact of the second patient' at Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital, a 63-yr-old male with travel history to Dubai at Walajah Hospital and a 66-yr-old male, who is a contact of Thai nationals at IRTT, Perundurai.

"#UPDATE: 3 new positive cases of #covid19 in TN. 18 Y M contact of 2nd Pt at #RGGH. 63 Y M Dubai return at #Walajah GH. 66 Y M contact of Thai nationals at #IRTT, Perundurai. Pts are in isolation & stable," Vijayabaskar tweeted. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

