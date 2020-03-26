Turkey's Erdogan to participate in G20 video conference on Thursday

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on the coronavirus outbreak via video conference on Thursday, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a globally coordinated response to the virus outbreak, a statement said earlier on Wednesday.

