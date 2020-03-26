Turkey's Erdogan to participate in G20 video conference on Thursday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on the coronavirus outbreak via video conference on Thursday, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a globally coordinated response to the virus outbreak, a statement said earlier on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Group of
- Anadolu
- Saudi Arabia
- King Salman
ALSO READ
Ethiopia: NISS seizes two containers of weapons and Turkish pistols from traffickers
"Corona!" Thermal camera protects Erdogan in Turkish parliament
Greece denies report of secret "black site" for migrants near Turkish border
Greece denies report of secret "black site" for migrants near Turkish border
Turkish posts to stay in Syria's Idlib after ceasefire deal -official