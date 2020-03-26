Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says reopen by Easter, Corporate America says not so fast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 02:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 02:59 IST
Trump says reopen by Easter, Corporate America says not so fast

President Donald Trump wants America to get back to business by Easter, suggesting some efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus outbreak will no longer be needed by then, but Corporate America is taking its lead from health professionals.

The president, who is concerned about the economic repercussions of an extended shutdown of nonessential business, said in a television interview on Tuesday that he wanted to see businesses returning to normal by Easter, or April 12. "I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," he said on Fox News Channel.

But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation and National Restaurant Association pointed to less optimistic recommendations by public health officials. Many of these have urged that Americans stay in their homes as much as possible for weeks to prevent the virus' spread. "It’s a tough one. I think it would be easier to accept that as something that I would feel comfortable doing if I thought it weren't going to cost lives," said Melanie Krautstrunk, who owns a brew pub in Tennessee, about re-opening by Easter.

A total of 53,541 Americans have tested positive for the virus, and 730 have died. State governors, primarily in the northeast and west coast, have ordered schools and non-essential businesses closed to prevent the disease's spread. As a result, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 to a 2-1/2-year high, as companies in the service sectors laid off workers, the Labor Department said last Thursday.

Even so, the powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it was following the advice of medical professionals. "We urge all businesses and the public to listen to the public health officials when it comes to social distancing. We believe we should return to work as soon as we safely and responsibly can," said Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber of Commerce's chief policy officer, in an email statement.

The National Retail Federation's David French described the situation as "highly fluid" and of undetermined length. They are encouraging retailers to follow the CDC's and other health experts' guidance. "The challenge really is going to be whether restaurants can even open at this point if we don’t have a public that wants to go out," said the group's Sean Kennedy.

Krautstrunk, of Chattanooga, expected 2020 to be the year the 5-year-old brewery she founded with her husband would become profitable. Hutton & Smith Brewing Co drew orders from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. But coronavirus struck a "death blow" to the company, Krautstrunk said, forcing her to shutter the taproom, lay off five employees and cut pay for the remaining 17, as orders cratered.

When asked whether she would reopen if Trump issues guidance suggesting they open by Easter, Krautstrunk said the decision would not be easy. "Personally, I’m more concerned about the economy than my health at this point. But I’m not at risk for dying. I’m definitely concerned about my mother. And I don’t want to just recklessly try and open a business and see something terrible happen to her if this disease gets out of control," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. should refrain from export controls in pandemic response -Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States to refrain from adopting export controls or other measures that could impede the movement of medicines and other essential goods needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Th...

New Zealand wakes up to eerie silence as coronavirus lockdown begins

New Zealand started a one-month compulsory lockdown on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with warnings from authorities to stay at home or face huge fines and even jail time.Motorways, train stations and streets in downtown Au...

House ready to act swiftly once Senate votes on coronavirus bill, Pelosi says

The U.S. House of Representatives could take up a coronavirus economic relief bill as soon as it clears the Senate, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, although she did not provide a specific timeline.Speaking on the pu...

Nigma, PSG.LGD, Thunder Predator take WeSave! titles

Team Nigma, PSG.LGD and Thunder Predator emerged as regional champions Wednesday in the WeSave Charity Play event. The Dota 2 fundraiser is a 24-team online tournament that is donating the 120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020