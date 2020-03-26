Left Menu
Trump says he will sign coronavirus relief package right away

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign a $2 trillion legislative package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic into law immediately after it is passed and encouraged lawmakers to bring it over the finish line. U.S. senators were set to vote on the package on Wednesday before sending it to the House of Representatives.

"I encourage the House to pass this vital legislation and send the bill to my desk for signature without delay. I will sign it immediately," Trump said.

