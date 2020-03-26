Left Menu
Development News Edition

No passenger allowed off ships in Sydney until new protocols signed -NSW premier

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 04:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 04:05 IST
No passenger allowed off ships in Sydney until new protocols signed -NSW premier

No passenger will be allowed off cruise ships in Sydney until new protocols, which are still being negotiated with the federal government, are signed, Australia's state premier said on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases spiked. Cruise ships have become a focal point in Australia after 147 passengers who disembarked from the Ruby Princess in Sydney last week tested positive for COVID-19. Ruby Princess is owned by a unit of the world's largest cruise operator, Carnival Corp .

"I don't want anyone off a ship in Sydney until border force, the federal minister, health authorities together sign off on the new arrangements," New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. "That is difficult for some because there are a number of ships that have been at sea carrying Australians but there is no option," she said.

"The protocols that I want far exceed what the existing protocols are and that's what we are negotiating with the federal government." The number of cases of coronavirus jumped overnight in Australia's two most populous states of NSW and Victoria, taking the total in Australia past 2,550. The number of deaths increased to 11 after two men in their 70s succumbed to COVID-19 in Victoria.

Berejiklian said her state would move to tighter restrictions on social distancing if the number of cases continued to climb. The premier of Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, said on Wednesday he would go harder on the lockdowns, if necessary, while warning there could be a shortage of ventilators if the virus is not contained.

Australia has tightened restrictions across the country, including limiting the size of weddings and funerals, and closing non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants and cinemas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways MoRTH has advised National Highway Authority of India NHAI to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic ...

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...

Motor racing-Self isolation makes training easier for Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp -- although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with. Speaking in a live Instagram QA or...

U.S. should refrain from export controls in pandemic response -Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States to refrain from adopting export controls or other measures that could impede the movement of medicines and other essential goods needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020