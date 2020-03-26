Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexicans fear looting spree as shops robbed, online messages incite theft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 06:35 IST
Mexicans fear looting spree as shops robbed, online messages incite theft

Mexicans on Wednesday feared measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak would lead to widespread looting after criminals robbed stores that were closed and posted calls on social media for people to ransack businesses. Police in Mexico City arrested 10 people on Tuesday night who tried to rob shops in four neighborhoods, the city's security ministry said in a statement.

Authorities have tried to reassure residents that this is not the beginning of a wave of looting, saying the supply of supply of food and medicine is guaranteed. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said at a news conference on Wednesday that authorities are conducting "permanent surveillance of social networks in case there are any calls" to loot and explained that the thieves targeting shops to steal televisions and the like "has nothing to do with" poverty.

That did little to assuage the fears of some shopkeepers as criminals organized heists on social networks and instant messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp. "In the middle of this pandemic in Mexico, it's incredible people are still organizing looting," a shop owner in populous Mexico state, which neighbors capital Mexico City, said online.

"I ask authorities to vigilant because many business owners are afraid of being attacked by looters." The public security ministry of Mexico state said that on Tuesday it detected 29 Facebook accounts inciting residents to ransack stores that had closed due to the pandemic, which has so far infected 405 and killed five people in Mexico.

The head of the public security ministry of Mexico state, Maribel Cervantes, told local television station Milenio that the authority was coordinating with the Mexican retailers' association ANTAD to beef up security. In the southeastern state of Quintana Roo, home to tourist hotspot Cancun, police chief Alberto Capella took to Twitter to warn alleged looters plotting on WhatsApp that authorities were onto their scheme.

"We are watching you, along with the other members of your WhatsApp chat. After identifying you, we will charge you," Capella said, directing his message to the administrator of the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators from scratch in weeks httpson.ft.com3durKrx JPI Media susp...

G20 leaders to hold video conference to discuss COVID-19 today

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will hold a summit today via video conference to discuss measures to protect the global economy, amid coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally. The summit, which will be chaired by...

Indian American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students

Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food. With t...

BRIEF-Wanda Sports Nearing A $700 Million Plus Deal To Sell Ironman Triathlon To Advance, The Condé Nast Owners- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet

March 25 Reuters - WANDA SPORTS NEARING A 700 MILLION PLUS DEAL TO SELL IRONMAN TRIATHLON TO ADVANCE, THE COND NAST OWNERS- BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly2wG28Hs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020