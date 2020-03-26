Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZAF warns against breaking needs of lockdown for casual sex

While COVID-19 isn't a sexually transmitted infection, we have learned that close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 is extremely high risk.

NZAF warns against breaking needs of lockdown for casual sex
"The lockdown is in place to keep transmissions of COVID-19 as low as possible and to protect vulnerable members of our communities," says NZAF CEO Dr. Jason Myers. Image Credit: ANI

As the country moves to alert level 4, NZAF warns against breaking the requirements of the lockdown to engage in casual or anonymous sex.

"The lockdown is in place to keep transmissions of COVID-19 as low as possible and to protect vulnerable members of our communities," says NZAF CEO Dr. Jason Myers. "People should not even be considering leaving the house for casual or anonymous sex and should not be inviting people into their homes."

While COVID-19 isn't a sexually transmitted infection, we have learned that close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 is extremely high risk. Any sexual contact, including kissing, involves an exchange of bodily fluids and creates an even higher risk of transmission.

"We have tools such as condoms to prevent HIV and other STIs, but COVID-19 is not an STI and requires different prevention measures," says Dr. Myers.

"We acknowledge that sex and intimacy are great ways to help stay connected and boost mental wellbeing, and we acknowledge that sex will continue to be a part of our lives in the coming weeks and months."

NZAF recommends consensual phone sex, webcam sex and masturbating as alternatives to casual sex during the lockdown.

"People living with HIV or other auto-immune concerns will understandably be worried about their health if they were to contract the virus," says Dr. Myers. "We can help alleviate those fears by changing our sexual practices and staying indoors to keep community transmissions of COVID-19 low."

At present, there is no evidence to determine whether people living with HIV are at greater risk of acquiring the new coronavirus or developing the more severe disease as a result of that infection. NZAF is keeping ahead of any developments in this area and will be sharing them at www.nzaf.org.nz/covid19.

NZAF's community services have been impacted by the lockdown but are still available in different capacities - HIV testing clinics in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are closed, but HIV self-test kits can be ordered through the post by visiting www.nzaf.org.nz.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Stokes continues IPL preparations despite cancellation threat

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th IPL even though he is aware that the T20 league may become yet another sporting event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was originally scheduled to s...

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

China has reported no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67 in a day after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicentre Wuhan, health off...

U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector

The U.S. Senate voted late Wednesday 96-0 to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in a coronavirus-rescue package, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing...

Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB, in its statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020