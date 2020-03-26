Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Phoenix player sorry for breaking quarantine, golf cart joyride

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 08:44 IST
Soccer-Phoenix player sorry for breaking quarantine, golf cart joyride

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne has apologised after he broke a coronavirus quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a team mate. New Zealander Payne and goalkeeper Oliver Sail were stopped by police while driving the golf cart on a street in northern Sydney in the early hours on Tuesday.

Payne was breathalyzed and subsequently charged with drink-driving after being taken back to a police station. "I just want to say I am incredibly sorry and incredibly embarrassed for what I've done," the 26-year-old told New Zealand's Radio Sport.

"I've let so many people down including my partner, my family, the club as a whole and individuals such as Uffie (coach Ufuk Talay), who has given me a chance this season." The Phoenix, the sole New Zealand team in Australia's top-flight A-League, have been in quarantine at a facility in Sydney following the suspension of the competition on Tuesday.

New Zealand media said it was a "remote Sydney Academy of Sport" facility. Payne and Sail face possible fines and suspension by governing body Football Federation Australia, which said it was investigating the incident.

"There will be some legal sanctions in Australia, yes. I take full responsibility for that and whatever the club decides and the FFA decides, I'll take full responsibility," Payne said. The Phoenix said the facility where they were in self-isolation had sustained some damage during the incident.

"The Wellington Phoenix is taking the matter very seriously and is continuing its investigations," the team said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Stokes continues IPL preparations despite cancellation threat

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th IPL even though he is aware that the T20 league may become yet another sporting event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was originally scheduled to s...

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

China has reported no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67 in a day after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicentre Wuhan, health off...

U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector

The U.S. Senate voted late Wednesday 96-0 to give the U.S. aviation industry 58 billion in a coronavirus-rescue package, half in the form of grants to cover some 750,000 employees paychecks, in a badly needed lifeline for an industry facing...

Sourav Ganguly donates rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal CAB, in its statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020