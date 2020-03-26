Russia to ground international flights on March 27 due to coronavirus
The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27, the government said on its website.
Russian airlines will still be allowed to fly to other countries to bring Russian citizens back or if they are authorized by special government decisions.
