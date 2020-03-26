French economic activity at 65% of normal levels - INSEE

French economic activity and household spending are running at about 65% of normal levels due to the coronavirus outbreak, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Thursday.

INSEE gave the first picture of the impact of the nationwide lockdown as it published its monthly business confidence index, which saw its steepest fall on records going back to 1980. It fell to 95 points from 105 points in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.