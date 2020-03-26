UK to pay 2 million self-employed workers through coronavirus - Times

The British government will on Thursday announce plans to help around 2 million of the country's 5 million self-employed workers through the coronavirus outbreak by paying money directly into their bank accounts, the Times newspaper reported.

The monthly payouts are expected to be capped and means-tested to benefit those on lower incomes, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.