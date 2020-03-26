Left Menu
UK to pay 2 million self-employed workers through coronavirus - Times

  Reuters
  London
  Updated: 26-03-2020 13:13 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:13 IST
The British government will on Thursday announce plans to help around 2 million of the country's 5 million self-employed workers through the coronavirus outbreak by paying money directly into their bank accounts, the Times newspaper reported.

The monthly payouts are expected to be capped and means-tested to benefit those on lower incomes, the report said.

