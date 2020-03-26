Romanian health minister resigns as coronavirus outbreak advances

Romanian Health Minister Victor Costache has resigned and will be replaced by his deputy Nelu Tataru, the prime minister said on Thursday without elaborating.

The European Union member state, which has recorded 906 coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16. Hospital across the country have complained about a lack of protective gear for personnel.

