Iraq extends flight and travel ban to prevent coronavirus spread

Iraq is extending a travel ban within the country and to and from its airports until April 11 as part of strict steps to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Iraq's authorities began the restrictions on March 17, banning travel and all inbound and outbound flights from the country's airports.

At least 346 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Iraq, according to the Health Ministry, and 29 people have died.

