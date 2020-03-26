Norway wealth fund will bump stock portfolio back up to 70%, outgoing CEO says

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will raise its stock market investments back to 70% of its portfolio from the current 65.3%, outgoing Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference on Thursday.

He declined to say when stocks would be back at 70%, or to comment on whether any stock purchases had taken place during the recent market crash.

