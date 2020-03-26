Left Menu
Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maha, count 125

  Mumbai
  Updated: 26-03-2020 16:30 IST
  Created: 26-03-2020 16:30 IST
Three more test positive for coronavirus in Maha, count 125

(Updating) Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI)Three more persons -one each from Nagpur, Mumbai and Thane -- on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, taking the number of such patients in the state to 125, health officials said. On the other hand, 15 coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state so far following their full recovery from COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus), officials added.

As to the three new patients, health minister Rajesh Tope said their travel history was yet to be ascertained. PTI ND GK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

