Left Menu
Development News Edition

'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:59 IST
'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and canceled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Azure, 31, said more than a dozen people were stranded with her in the international airport in Kuala Lumpur, among hundreds marooned across the globe, according to media reports, as the virus plays havoc with travel plans.

After several weeks volunteering in a community center for Afghan refugees in Malaysia, Azure said she and her nine-year-old son boarded an AirAsia flight for Thailand on Monday but were sent back after officials asked for blood tests proving they were free of the virus. Malaysia has banned foreigners from entering since March 18.

"They said 'you're going to have to stay here'. We thought maybe they are not being serious, in the beginning," Azure told Reuters via WhatsApp. Azure said people from Vietnam, Pakistan, and the Philippines were stranded alongside her. Airline staff brings them three meals a day of rice or noodles, and some water. They sleep on makeshift beds fashioned from cardboard and fabric.

Azure, who has lived in Thailand for the past seven years and runs a hostel on Koh Tao island, said she cannot afford to buy a $3,000 ticket to Russia, where she has no friends or family. They were planning to stay until the end of Malaysia's ban on foreign entries, on March 31, but it has since been extended until April 14. The Russian embassy told her they may be taken to an immigration detention center, she said.

TAKEN CARE OF A Malaysian airport spokeswoman said AirAsia had informed them Azure was working with her embassy to find a solution.

"Please be rest assured that AirAsia is taking good care of their welfare and providing them sufficient meals during this difficult period," she said. An AirAsia spokesperson said the safety and well being of guests and staff was its priority, but recommended any stranded travelers contact their embassies as the matter was "outside the airline's control".

"AirAsia remains fully compliant with all travel bans and restrictions in place resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. We continue to do everything possible to assist every guest affected by disruption during this unprecedented situation," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Immigration department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a text message they were looking into the case.

Azure said her son had been despondent since security officials confiscated his only toy, a ball. "They said 'This is an airport and not a playground'. It was his only entertainment… Now he's just sitting there, I'm trying to keep him busy, to play games."

She worries about them falling sick at the airport. "I don't know how safe it is… All we have left is just to hope and pray."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

UP HC extends all its interim orders and those of subordinated courts till April 26

In a blanket judicial order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended all its interim orders and those passed by its subordinate courts till April 26 amid a near shutdown of the states judiciary after the nationwide lockdown. The high ...

Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 SputnikANI G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Ara...

ESAF Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 976 cr IPO

ESAF Small Finance Bank has received capital markets regulator Sebis go-ahead to float a Rs 976-crore initial public offering. The company had filed draft papers with Sebi in January and obtained its &#160;observations on March 20, as per t...

UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the countrys NHS risks becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy. The numbers are very stark, and they are a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020