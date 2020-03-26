Two minors test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; number of cases rise to 13

Two siblings, both minors, were tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 13, officials said. "Two more positive cases in Srinagar. Siblings (seven-years-old and eight-months-old)... Total number of active positive cases is now at 11," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

The eight-month-old might be the youngest to be infected with COVID-19 in the country. He said they are the grandchildren of a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Srinagar and had a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

With these two, the total number of positive cases in the valley has gone up to 10 and in the union territory to 13. One person in Kashmir has recovered from the disease, while another one succumbed at a hospital here on Thursday morning, the officials said.

