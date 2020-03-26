Coronavirus: Mohalla Clinic doctor among those infected in Delhi, 800 quarantined

A doctor of a Mohalla Clinic in northeast Delhi is among the people who have been infected with coronavirus in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. A senior official of the Delhi health department said, the doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive for COVID-19.

"People who visited the clinic or came in contact with the doctor between March 12 and March 18 have been quarantined," the official said. The clinic in the Mohanpuri area of Maujpur has been since closed and sanitised.

At least 35 coronavirus cases, including a death, have been reported in the national capital till Wednesday night..

