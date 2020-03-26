Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors in China to conduct study of coronavirus impact on male sex hormone

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:09 IST
Doctors in China to conduct study of coronavirus impact on male sex hormone

Doctors in the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan plan to embark on a long-term study of COVID-19 impact on the male reproductive system to verify initial research, indicating that the pathogen could affect sex hormone levels in men. Though still preliminary and not peer-reviewed, the study is the first clinical observation of the potential impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on the male reproductive system especially among younger groups.

A paper published on the preprint research platform of medRxiv.org, the researchers from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University and the Hubei Clinical Research Centre for Prenatal Diagnosis and Birth Health said they analysed blood samples from 81 men aged 20 to 54 who tested positive for the coronavirus and were hospitalised in January, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. The median age of the participants was 38 and roughly 90 per cent of them had only mild symptoms. The samples were collected in the last days of their stay in hospital.

Last month, a Chinese health official said two thirds of the victims of the virulent coronavirus were males with 80 per cent of the dead were over 60-years-old. The majority of those who died were men accounting for about two-thirds and women for one-third, Jiao Yahui an official of China’s National Health Commission said.

The doctors researching impact of COVID-19 on men reproductive system used the samples to look at the ratio of testosterone to luteinising hormone (T/LH). “Since more than half of the people with COVID-19 were reproductive-aged, more attention should be paid to the effect of Sars-CoV-2 on the reproductive system,” the Wuhan researchers said in their paper, referring to the official name for the new coronavirus, the Post report said.

They said their results were not conclusive and the blood samples were not direct proof of reproductive problems with COVID-19 patients. Other factors, such as medication and immune system response could also cause changes in hormones. The researchers said they planned to launch a long-term study, which might include the collection and analysis of sperm samples and interviews with coronavirus patients.

Previous studies have indicated that the new coronavirus could bind with ACE2, a receptor protein cell. Li Yufeng, a professor of reproductive medicine at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, had observed in a study male sexual glands could become a major target of the coronavirus attack.

Other studies have also suggested that severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars, a distant relative of the new coronavirus, could also cause inflammation in the male sex glands, the Post report said. A researcher with the State Key Laboratory of Reproductive Medicine at Nanjing Medical University, said the new observations were “highly valuable information” but a bigger sample would be needed to clarify the results.

“Many viruses can affect fertility, but not every virus can cause a pandemic. If the impact is long-lasting it can be a problem,” the Post quoted the unidentified researcher as saying..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the countrys Superior Sports Council. Spain is s...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh

A public interest litigation PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh amid the lockdown imposed due to the menace of co...

Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source

The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter sa...

Boxer Amir Khan offers wedding venue to Britain's NHS

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has become the latest sportsman to help in the fight against the coronavirus, offering his wedding venue for use by Britains National Health Service. Khan is ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020