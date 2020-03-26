Russian government says employee may have tested positive for coronavirus

A Russian government employee who may have tested positive for coronavirus has been quarantined and all colleagues he came into contact with placed under observation, the government office said on Thursday.

The government said it had sent his test on for further checks and had disinfected all government premises he had visited in recent days. It gave no information about where the man works or what rank of official or politician he might have come into contact with.

