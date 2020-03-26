Total number of coronavirus positive patients rises to 18 in Haryana

One more person from Haryana's Panipat district tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 18, officials said. The total number of positive cases from Panipat have reached three, the state's health department said. The number of positive cases reported from Gurugram stand at 10, two cases are from Faridabad and one each has been reported from Palwal, Panchkula and Sonipat.

The test reports of 120 samples are still awaited. Earlier, a 21-year-old nurse from Panipat, who works in a private hospital in Gurugram, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The nurse had travelled to her hometown Panipat over a week ago from Gurugram..

