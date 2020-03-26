Two more test corona positive in Punjab, count rises to 33

The number of coronavirus patients continued to surge in Punjab with two more persons testing positive for the infection, taking total cases to 33 in the state. Among fresh cases, a woman, a resident of Nawanshahr, contracted infection from already positive patient while a Jalandhar resident, who had visited aborad recently, also tested positive and admitted to Ludhiana hospital, according to an official media bulletin.

The health authorities have collected 722 samples so far, of which 346 were found negative for the coronavirus infection, the bulletin said. The result of 376 samples was still awaited.

In Punjab, there were 19 positive cases in Nawanshahr, five in Mohali, four in Jalandhar, three in Hoshiarpur and one each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, as per the bulletin. Out of them, one person, tested positive in Nawanshahr, had died.

All remaining 32 cases have been under hospital isolation and they were stable, said the bulletin. Close contacts of these cases have also been put under quarantine and surveillance, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.