Vietnam Finance Ministry says plans $3.39 bln package to help virus-hit businesses

Vietnam's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it plans to offer a package of 80 trillion dong ($3.39 billion) to support businesses hard hit by the coronavirus.

The support will be in the form of delaying the collection of value added tax, corporate income tax and land rent for five months, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The plan is subject to approval of the prime minister, according to the ministry. ($1 = 23,620 dong)

