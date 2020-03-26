Putin, at G20 summit, proposes lifting sanctions on essential goods amid coronavirus
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the G20 video-summit on Thursday that participating countries need a common plan to support their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak and he proposed a moratorium on sanctions related to essential goods.
Putin also proposed creating a special fund under International Monetary Fund control to fight the spread of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
