Putin, at G20 summit, proposes lifting sanctions on essential goods amid coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the G20 video-summit on Thursday that participating countries need a common plan to support their economies amid the coronavirus outbreak and he proposed a moratorium on sanctions related to essential goods.

Putin also proposed creating a special fund under International Monetary Fund control to fight the spread of the virus.

