Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cheap antibody test sent for validation in coronavirus fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:07 IST
Cheap antibody test sent for validation in coronavirus fight

A British company behind a 10-minute coronavirus antibody test, which will cost about a $1, has begun sending prototypes to laboratories for validation, which could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic. Health technology firm Mologic, which created one of the first at-home pregnancy tests, is aiming for the test to be rolled out by as early as June if the trials are successful.

Antibody tests are designed to establish whether people have previously been infected, as opposed to antigen tests which show if someone actually has the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Mologic said assessment and validation of its COVID-19 diagnostic test had begun this week at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and St Georges hospital, and that global partners would also examine the prototypes.

Joe Fitchett, Mologic medical director, said that while many companies were working on virus diagnostics, the aim was to create cheap, widely available tests. "They must be made available to the vulnerable and most precious in society, in the UK or elsewhere," he told Reuters.

"I would be really disappointed to see a good test that is shown to work to be sold on Amazon only be used by a tiny proportion of the population." GAME-CHANGER

Britain has bought 3.5 million antibody testing kits from different suppliers, and is currently making sure they work before distributing them. A health official told lawmakers on Wednesday that such test kits would be available within days to be sent to households, perhaps via Amazon, saying that an unnamed prototype was being validated in Oxford this week.

But officials are cautious about the trade-off between producing something as quickly as possible and making sure that the tests work. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty later dampened expectations of quick widespread availability for the tests, saying inaccurate tests would be dangerous.

"(The) technology is quite close, and it's being evaluated this week, but it's not there... The one thing that's worse than no test is a bad test," Whitty said. "I do not think... that this is something we'll suddenly be ordering on the internet next week."

Asked why Britain bought 3.5 million tests which might not work, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said: "If we are able to find an antibody test which works that could be a game-changer." "For that reason you will understand that government is doing everything that it can to seek to find a test which works," he added.

Mologic, which is based near Bedford, north of London, said that after assessment in Britain, the prototypes would be shipped to validation partners in China, the United States, Malaysia, Spain, Brazil and Senegal. Fitchett said his company had not received any orders from the UK government and was cautious that other tests may be ready to roll out in Britain in days.

"Where the confusion has been, it has been made to sound like it is confirmed or imminent. And for me that is very problematic," he said. "You need to be clear about the validation requirements."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

MLB draft reportedly moved back to July

Major League Baseball plans to delay its annual draft at least one month to July. ESPN reported the draft is likely to be shortened with bonuses deferred due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.MLB and the Players Association are eng...

Russian tourists defy quarantine period, sent for isolation

Assam Police on Thursday sent two Russian tourists with home quarantine stamp on their hands to an isolation facility after they were caught sitting by the roadside. The tourists, a man and a woman, were supposed to be in self-quarantine fo...

Combating COVID-19: Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu to be used as medical supplies storage facility

Spanish football club Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu will be used as a makeshift storage facility for strategic medical supplies in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Th...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year.The center-left P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020