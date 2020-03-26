One more tests positive for COVID-19 in AP; Total 11

Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI): A 28-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases to 11 in the state. The youth returned to Vijayawada from Stockholm in Sweden on March 18. He developed symptoms of coronavirus and went for a medical check up at the government hospital, where tests confirmed positive for the disease, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin.

Of the 11 COVID-19 positive patients, one in Nellore has already recovered and been discharged from hospital. The others are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, it said. Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada have registered three positive cases each while Guntur, Chittoor, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram reported one each.

While a total of 360 blood samples of suspected coronavirus cases were sent for examination, 317 turned negative. Result of another 32 cases is awaited from the virology labs in Tirupati, Kakinada, Anantapuramu and Vijayawada, the bulletin said. In all 81 people suspected of coronavirus were currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.