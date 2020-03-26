TN reports three more COVID19 cases; total moves up to 31

Three more people, including two 24-year old overseas returnees, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31, the Health department said. The new cases are a man with a history of visiting Dubai, another who returned from London and his contact, a 65-year old woman, it said.

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar in his social media account said "one new COVID19 positive case reported from Trichy. 24 year male, Dubai return at Trichy GH (government hospital). The patient is in isolation and stable," he said. According to health department statement, the other two cases are from Chennai and both had been admitted to a hospital here.

Of the 31 positive cases, one person has already been discharged after treatment while a 54-year old man who was suffering from prolonged illness and had turned positive for coronavirus had died in Madurai, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in the state. Meanwhile, a 20-year old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh and tested positive after travelling here by a train has recovered at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was expected to be discharged soon, officials said.

Vijaya Baskar said he participated in a video-conference held by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss on the preparedness and measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to health department, 2,09,284 passengers had been screened in the state as on date and 15,788 passengers were under home quarantine for 28 days.

Nearly 109 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries were being quarantined in facilities near airport and 284 under hospital isolation, it said..

