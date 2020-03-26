Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan holds meeting to review COVID-19 management

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:47 IST
Vardhan holds meeting to review COVID-19 management

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday asked states and union territories to implement community surveillance effectively with focus on international travellers who have come to India in the past one month. He issued the directions during a meeting through video conference with state health ministers, chief secretaries and health officials to review the actions taken for COVID-19 management, according to a statement. The Union minister asked authorities to start a helpline for those under quarantine so that they can reach out to psychologists.

During the meeting through video conference, Vardhan advised the states and union territories (UTs) to explore and request retired doctors to volunteer for COVID-19 works proactively, the statement said. Health officials have been asked to conduct random verification of those under home quarantine and take action against violators, it said. In addition, states and UTs were advised to ensure training of ambulance drivers, call centre personnel and EMR team members. They were also asked to update district-wise ambulance details on the COVID-19 portal.

Vardhan stressed on the importance of social distancing for effective containment of the disease.  He asked authorities to be more vigilant and implement all possible containment strategies to break the chain of the transmission of the disease in India, according to the statement.   The Union minister urged them to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown and ensure the availability of essential services and commodities.  He also stressed on the importance of setting up dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients, conducting treatment as per protocol and ensuring contact tracing in all cases and their follow up, it said Vardhan asked officials to attend on priority the issue of transportation of health workers so that there is no shortage of doctors, nurses and other health staff in medical facilities.  He advised them to make common travelling arrangements for doctors, nurses and other health workers. In addition, Vardhan also took up the matter of effective coordination with the AIIMS portal for COVID-19 patient care and active coordination with IMA and other associations of nurses and paramedics, the statement said. During the meeting, the Union minister also took up the matter of some landlords and owners evicting doctors and paramedics serving at hospitals with COVID-19 patients.0 He asked officials to issue directive to landlords not to evict doctors, nurses and other health workers.

Vardhan stated that the government has announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. He asked states to provide funds under the National Health Mission to medical colleges for procuring COVID-19 related items. He said that Union home ministry along with other departments are playing a supporting and critical role in maintaining supplies of essential items, medicines and equipment during the 21-day lockdown.  Proper directions are in place to ensure the availability of all essential services. In addition, he advised the states to ensure that the  pharmacies perform doorstep delivery of drugs; a notification has been issued by the central Government in this regard, the statement said.  Stating that telemedicine guidelines have been issued and an app is also being launched, he asked the states to  identify hub of doctors who will use the app to advise people at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt reports 39 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 39 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement, bringing the total number of infections to 495 including 24 fatalities. The new cases are all Egyptians who were in contact with ...

Bolsonaro exempts Brazil churches from lockdowns at evangelicals' request

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday exempted churches from coronavirus lockdowns by classifying religious activity as an essential service, heeding requests from evangelical leaders who are an important constituency for him.Bolso...

France reports new spike in coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 1,696

French health authorities reported 365 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 1,696. The rise in the number of deaths represents a daily rise of 27, a marked increase from the previous day with the country now in its s...

Trump camp threatens local TV stations over Democratic ad

President Donald Trumps reelection campaign is threatening legal action against local TV stations in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin if they dont pull a Democratic anti-Trump commercial that uses clips of the presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020