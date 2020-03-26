Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. can avoid lockdowns if coronavirus returns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:59 IST
U.S. can avoid lockdowns if coronavirus returns
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States will likely see another cycle of the coronavirus sometime after the current outbreak has ended, but entire cities will not need to be closed down again because of what is being learned now, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told basketball star Stephen Curry in an interview on Instagram that he expects to see another cycle of the coronavirus because he cannot "imagine it's just going to disappear."

But he said a new cycle would not take the same, drastic toll on daily life. "We will get enough experience so that when it does come back we'll be able to immediately identify, isolate and contact-trace. And if you do that effectively you don't have an outbreak," Fauci said. "You contain it at a very low level. Which would mean we won't have to lock down again."

"I think we can avoid that. It will be much different than what we're doing right now," he added. Fauci said the U.S. government will soon set guidelines to help Americans who recover from a coronavirus infection determine when it is safe to return to regular life. A large number of sick Americans would make it infeasible to use medical tests to determine a return to health and guidance was needed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Ross Stores, other retailers cancel vendor orders following coronavirus hit

After closing stores around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, retailers are now telling some vendors to immediately cancel orders. On Thursday, discount store operator Ross Stores Inc sent a letter to its vendors, notifying t...

Ireland reports 10 coronavirus deaths to bring total to 19

Ireland reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 infections on Thursday, more than doubling the total number of fatalities to 19, Irelands Department of Health said.The country also reported an additional 255 confirmed infections to bring the total...

Brazil's governors press Bolsonaro for more coronavirus support

Brazils governors pressed President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday for more federal support in the coronavirus battle after he blasted them as job-killers and undermined their orders with a decree keeping churches open at evangelical preachers ...

Overwatch League to disable six heroes

Overwatch developers elected to get creative during the competitive mode in their Hero Pool system. The Hero Pool system will disable six heroes -- including four damage dealers -- in competitive mode, starting Thursday and running to April...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020