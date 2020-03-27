Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 01:17 IST
New York, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

As the coronavirus pandemic's U.S. death toll raced past 1,000 people, hospitals and government authorities in New York, New Orleans and other hot spots grappled on Thursday with a surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff and sick beds. Medical facilities were running short of ventilators and protective masks and were hampered by limited testing capacity as the number of confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose to about 70,000.

"Any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the healthcare system," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference. The expected shortfall of ventilators - machines that support breathing for people who have lost the ability on their own - was substantial, he said. "The number of ventilators we need is so astronomical - it's not like they have them sitting in the warehouse," Cuomo added. "There is no stockpile available."

The state's death toll stood at 385, up from 285 a day earlier, the highest in the country. Based on the large number of hospitalized patients on ventilators, that number is expected to continue to increase, Cuomo said. The number of confirmed infections in New York rose to 37,000 - about half the U.S. total - including 6,400 in the past day. The goal is to get to a capacity of 140,000 hospital beds, up from the current 53,000, and authorities are scouting new sites, Cuomo said.

Asked about media reports of some New York City healthcare workers resorting to using plastic trash bags to try to protect themselves, Cuomo acknowledged issues with the distribution of protective equipment and said there was enough in stock for the "immediate need" but not for the longer term. New York hospitals were scrambling to comply with Cuomo's directive that they increase capacity by at least 50%. At Mount Sinai Hospital's Upper East Side location, rooms were being constructed within an atrium to open up more space for beds.

At Elmhurst Hospital in New York's borough of Queens, about a hundred people, many wearing masks with their hoods pulled up, stood in line behind barriers outside the emergency room entrance, waiting to enter a tent to be screened for the coronavirus. Deborah White, vice chair of emergency medicine at Jack D. Weiler Hospital in the city's Bronx borough, said 80% of its emergency room visits were patients with coronavirus-like symptoms.

"We are rapidly discharging the patients that are able to be discharged and we are developing our surge plan across the hospital system," White said. "This is what emergency medicine is." A running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University showed that at least 1,124 people in the United States had died from COVID-19, which has proven especially dangerous to the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

PROBLEMS IN NEW ORLEANS While New York is the coronavirus epicenter in the United States now, Louisiana - driven by a dire situation in New Orleans, its biggest city - could be the next one.

Dr. Rebekah Gee, head of Louisiana State University's healthcare services division, said on Wednesday, "You can manufacture masks, you can create more beds. But what you can't manufacture is workforce. You can make a mask in a day. You can't make a pulmonary critical care doc in a day." Warner Thomas, chief executive at Ochsner Medical Center, Louisiana's largest hospital system, said: "We are seeing an escalation in cases across our system."

Underscoring the threat to healthcare workers striving to cope with the pandemic, Thomas said 300 Ochsner employees were under quarantine, including 60 diagnosed with COVID-19. Asked about guidelines being drafted on how to allocate ventilators to patients in case of a shortage, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said such bioethical discussions "haunted him" but were unavoidable in the current situation.

"We have to hope for the best, but plan for the worst," Murphy told a news conference. About half the United States was under stay-at-home orders to try to curb the spread of the virus, with its side effects of strangling the economy and unleashing a wave of layoffs.

In fresh data that highlighted the pandemic's economic damage, the Labor Department said the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week soared to a record of nearly 3.28 million. That was nearly five times the previous weekly record of 695,000 during the 1982 recession. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told WNYC public radio that the changing weather could help fight the virus because generally warm and moist conditions are better than a cold, dry winter. Fauci said the virus could return for the next Northern Hemisphere winter.

"We hope we get a respite as we get into April, May and June. It is likely to come around next season because it's a very vigorous virus," Fauci said. Outside New York and New Orleans, other hot spots appeared to be emerging around the country, including Houston and Detroit.

Brandon Allen, 48, bought groceries in Detroit for his 72-year-old mother who has tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-quarantining at home. "It's surreal," Allen said. "People around me I know are dying. I know of a couple people who have died. I know a couple of people who are fighting for their lives. Everyday you hear of another person who has it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. can avoid lockdowns if coronavirus returns

The United States will likely see another cycle of the coronavirus sometime after the current outbreak has ended, but entire cities will not need to be closed down again because of what is being learned now, the governments top infectious d...

Nepal rescues 115 trekkers from Mustang

The Nepal authorities have rescued 115 trekkers, mostly foreigners, stuck in various trekking routes in Mustang district in northern Nepal after the government imposed a week-long nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the novel coron...

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for peo...

The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual

The face-to-face tension among foes was gone. So was the in-person camaraderie among allies. Gone were the impromptu and urgent bilats bilateral meetings between leaders to iron out a sticking point. Gone was the image of one leader leanin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020