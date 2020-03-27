Left Menu
Development News Edition

Email mix-up causes Britain to miss EU ventilator buying scheme

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 01:49 IST
Email mix-up causes Britain to miss EU ventilator buying scheme

Britain missed an opportunity to join an EU procurement scheme for medical equipment to fight coronavirus, including ventilators to help patients breathe, because of an email mix up, the government said on Thursday, adding it may take part in future schemes.

Like many other countries facing an overwhelming wave of coronavirus cases, Britain is scrambling to source thousands of ventilators as the pandemic reaches it peak. "Owing to an initial communication problem, the UK did not receive an invitation in time to join in four joint procurements in response to the coronavirus pandemic," a government spokesman said in a statement. The European Commission had now confirmed to Britain it was eligible for the schemes, the spokesman said.

He added: "As those four initial procurement schemes had already gone out to tender, we were unable to take part in these but we will consider participating in future procurement schemes on the basis of public health requirements at the time." Earlier on Thursday, the leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats party had criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for seemingly refusing to participate in the European Union ventilator procurement programme.

Last month, the EU's executive arm launched a joint procurement process on behalf of 25 of the 27 EU states to acquire the protective equipment, demand for which has increased exponentially since the start of the outbreak. Britain left the EU at the end of January, enacting a 2016 public vote that was followed by over three years of acrimonious divorce negotiations.

The British government has placed an emergency order of 10,000 ventilators designed at breakneck speed by bagless vacuum cleaner company Dyson, the first fruits of an industry-wide call to arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Fed balance sheet tops $5 trln for first time as it enters coronavirus war mode

The U.S. Federal Reserves balance sheet rocketed past 5 trillion in assets for the first time this week as it scooped up bonds and extended loans to banks, mutual funds and other central banks in its unprecedented effort to backstop the eco...

U.S. House leaders plan to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expected the chamber to pass an estimated 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill when it meets on Friday, after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the unprecedented economic rescue legislation on Wedne...

EXCLUSIVE-Ross Stores, other retailers cancel vendor orders following coronavirus hit

After closing stores around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, retailers are now telling some vendors to immediately cancel orders. On Thursday, discount store operator Ross Stores Inc sent a letter to its vendors, notifying t...

Ireland reports 10 coronavirus deaths to bring total to 19

Ireland reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 infections on Thursday, more than doubling the total number of fatalities to 19, Irelands Department of Health said.The country also reported an additional 255 confirmed infections to bring the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020